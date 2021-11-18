Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Enthüllung! Ad-hoc: -“Groundbreaking Formulation”! Einzigartige Formel …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2021 | 10:17
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetBet Italy adds Fazi to providers list

The best of Fazi's games suite now playable on NetBet Italy

ROME, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, one of the most popular online gaming brands in the country, has formed a new partnership with game developer Fazi, bringing some of the brand's best games to its platform.

NetBet Italy are dedicated to bringing their customers a dynamic and streamlined online casino experience, which includes offering a diverse selection of games from the best names in the industry. With the addition of Fazi Interactive to their ever-growing list of providers, NetBetItaly's suite of games continues to expand and reach a wider audience of players.

Fazi Interactive have a distinct brand of casino and slot games that are easily recognisable for their engaging themes and bold colours. Standout titles include Fruits and Stars, Burning Ice Deluxe and Book of Spells, all three of which are now available to play on NetBet Italy.

This partnership with Fazi illustrates NetBet Italy's ongoing dedication to its customers, part of which means always looking to expand their games library to offer the latest and greatest titles from top providers.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Fazi are a well-loved brand in the online casino world, and we're delighted that NetBet Italy players will now get to enjoy the best of their portfolio. Along with our other providers, Fazi will help us to continue delivering a quality user experience to all our customers."

For more information contact pr@netbet.it


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.