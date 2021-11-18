DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP
DEALING DATE: 17/11/2021
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 75.9805
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27973
CODE: TPHG
ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 127127 EQS News ID: 1250154 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
