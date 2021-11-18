BCM Resources Corporation: Thompson Knolls Exploration Program Geophysical Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Dr. Sergei Diakov is pleased to announce an updated Geophysical Presentation that has been posted on the Company website.

The geophysical data is being integrated into TK's porphyry systems model. Outlined conductive isosurfaces indicate presence of several conductive bodies. The model will be used for planning the targeted drilling of the TK's quartz-monzonite porphyry system.

As previously announced (see BCM's press release dated November 8, 2021) drilling at TK-3 intercepted porphyry style mineralization both in the marbleized host rock dolomites and the underlying quartz-monzonite porphyry intrusion. Drilling was stopped in the mineralized intrusive due to complications in the drill hole within the sandy interval above the mineralization. New drilling contractor is currently being selected for the project and the exploration drilling is scheduled to resume at the end of November.

TK is located approximately 200 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

Sergei Diakov

President & Director

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations 604-646-0144 ext. 222

info@bcmresources.com

www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673557/Thompson-Knolls-Exploration-Program-Geophysical-Update