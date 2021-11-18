- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew has a lack of visibility for 2022 which is likely to curb stock performance, analysts at DNB said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock.
- • Price target cut to DKK 860 from DKK 890
- • Higher cost inflation is holding back guidance and will drag into next year, DNB said
- • Costs will hang over the stock price until the company issues guidance for 2022 in conjunction with its Q4 results: DNB
- • The medium story is fundamentally positive for Royal Unibrew, but it's difficult to see material near-term upside potential, the analysts said
