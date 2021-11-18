

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at RMB5.37 billion, or RMB1.97 per share. This compares with RMB28.77 billion, or RMB10.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB30.51 billion or RMB11.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to RMB200.69 billion from RMB155.06 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB30.51 Bln. vs. RMB49.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB11.20 vs. RMB17.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB200.69 Bln vs. RMB155.06 Bln last year.



