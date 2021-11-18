Sennheiser Microphones combine with AVer Pro AV Cameras for Voice Tracking

AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announces a technology partnership with Sennheiser. The combination of Sennheiser's TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone with AVer Pro AV auto tracking and PTZ series cameras, and AVer PTZ Link software adds voice tracking functionality for superior collaboration and video presentation experiences.

AVer PTZ Link is an app for Windows and Mac that delivers voice-based camera tracking technology. By using PTZ Link and Sennheiser's TeamConnect Ceiling 2 ceiling array microphone, any AVer Pro AV camera can automatically switch focus between different speakers. TeamConnect Ceiling 2 is a ceiling microphone with patented automatic dynamic beamforming technology and offers unparalleled levels of control with both a priority zone for consistent audio pick-up and exclusion zones for eliminating noise sources within a room. PTZ Link features IP-based control for easy integration to both cameras and microphones, with no programming required. The software is free and can be downloaded from the AVer website.

"The Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 is transforming video collaboration experiences by making it easier than ever to use dynamic beamforming technology to track who is speaking and relay that position information to the AVer camera," said Charlie Jones, Global Alliance Partnership Manager at Sennheiser.

"We are excited to partner with AVer as the innovative AI in their Pro AV cameras, combined with our award-winning audio, ensures a high-quality meeting experience for every meeting participant regardless of location."

"Voice tracking has become a must-have feature in video collaboration meetings," said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales Marketing for AVer Europe.

"AVer's PTZ Link software, and the integration of our cameras with Sennheiser microphones allow us to offer transformational video and audio experiences for our customers and their audiences."

