Donnerstag, 18.11.2021
Enthüllung! Ad-hoc: -“Groundbreaking Formulation”! Einzigartige Formel …
WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 Ticker-Symbol: PGS1 
Tradegate
18.11.21
11:02 Uhr
0,365 Euro
-0,010
-2,67 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2021 | 13:17
PGS ASA: New Share Capital after Conversion of Parts of Convertible Bond

November 18, 2021; Oslo, Norway, reference is made to PGS ASA (the "Company") convertible bond loan with ISIN NO0010920697 in the aggregate amount of NOK 116,162,097 issued in Q1 2021. The Company has received conversion notices from convertible bondholders representing NOK 2,928,024 in this bond issue to convert 2,928,024 bonds into shares with a conversion price of NOK 3. Pursuant to standard terms set out in the bond terms, the bonds are thus convertible into 976,008 new freely tradable shares in the Company. After the conversion, the remaining principal outstanding under the convertible bond loan amounts to NOK 75,779,994. The share capital increase pertaining to the conversion of convertible bonds has today been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.:Foretaksregisteret). The Company's new share capital is NOK 1,202,003,091 divided into 400,667,697 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3. The new shares will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and will be tradeable from the time at which they are issued in the VPS, expected to be on November 18, 2021.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35



© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
