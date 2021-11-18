

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kohl's Corp. (KSS):



-Earnings: $243 million in Q3 vs. -$12 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.65 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $243 million or $1.65 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.64 per share -Revenue: $4.37 billion in Q3 vs. $3.78 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.10 to $7.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KOHLS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de