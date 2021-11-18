- (PLX AI) - MTU Aero Revenue target 2022: €5.2 to €5.4 billion.
- • MTU Aero Adjusted EBIT should increase in the mid twenty-percent range in 2022
- • MTU Aero Sustained growth in all business areas up to 2024
- • MTU Aero Adjusted EBIT above the pre-crisis level by 2024
- • All business areas at MTU should post organic growth again in 2022. The company expects the clearest recovery from the effects of the coronavirus crisis to be in the commercial maintenance business
