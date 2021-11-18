The U.S. Department of Energy is funding an independent review by SSTC of the NuScale Safety Analysis Report to be available to any utility in Ukraine pursuing U.S. SMR technology

Today, NuScale Power announced the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is funding an independent review of NuScale's Safety Analysis Report (SAR) to be conducted by Ukraine's State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (SSTC NRS). Any party interested in deploying a SMR in Ukraine will benefit from this independent review. This review will demonstrate the viability, value, and international interest in utilizing NuScale's SMR technology to produce clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

The scope of the independent review will be developed by NuScale and SSTC NRS, and is expected to begin in 2022. Argonne National Laboratory will administer the contract for the effort and review deliverables. The review report will be made available to any utility in Ukraine willing to pursue an approved U.S. SMR technology.

"NuScale is thrilled to see this important regulatory collaboration taking place between the United States and Ukraine to provide utilities with the utmost confidence in the safety of NuScale's small modular reactor," said John Hopkins, Chairman and CEO of NuScale Power. "The superior safety profile and features, capability and performance of the NuScale design which the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has reviewed and approved makes NuScale's SMR technology a great fit for Ukraine. We're eager to be as helpful as possible to the review team during this process."

This announcement is further evidence of international interest in NuScale's SMR technology and follows a series of Memoranda of Understanding to explore NuScale SMR deployment in Ukraine, including with Energoatom, the Ukrainian state operator for the country's four nuclear power stations and Ukraine's State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (SSTC NRS).

