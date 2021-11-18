SOTIO Biotech: SOTIO Strengthens its Strategic Advisory Board with Esteemed Oncology Experts and Industry Veterans

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Nov. 18, 2021, a clinical stage immune-oncology company owned by PPF Group, announced the addition of three world-renowned clinical oncology research experts and biotechnology business development and commercialization veterans to its strategicadvisory board.New members of the Strategic Advisory Board includeAliseReicin, M.D., JosepTabernero, M.D., Ph.D. and Anthony Tolcher, M.D., FRCPS(C).



"With the newest additions to our strategic advisory board, SOTIO and its stakeholders can continue advancing superior oncology research, drug and business development strategy with the highest caliber of guidance and expertise," said Radek Spisek, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of SOTIO. "Doctors Reicin, Tabernero and Tolcher are internationally-recognized for their accomplishments in our field and bring to SOTIO some of the finest track records as both physicians and industry experts. We look forward with excitement to their future contributions to the achievement of SOTIO's strategic corporate and clinical objectives, including the continued clinical advancement of our next generation cancer therapies and execution of future strategic partnerships."

Profiles of SAB Members:

Alise Reicin, M.D., is CEO of Tectonic Therapeutic. She was most recently President, Global Clinical Development for Celgene where she oversaw the development and approval of drugs across their pipeline in Oncology, Hematology and Autoimmune diseases and Fibrosis. She currently serves on the board of directors of Homology Medicines, Sana Biotherapeutics and Sharsheret. Dr. Reicin has extensive early and late clinical development experience working across a broad range of therapeutic areas. She played a leadership role which led to the initial approval of 10 novel medicines and the approval of >10 indications for an additional five drugs. Dr. Reicin previously served as Head of Global Clinical Development, for EMD Serono. Prior to this, Dr. Reicin served as Vice President, Oncology at Merck. In this capacity, she led Merck's Keytruda (anti-PD-1) program. Prior to Merck, Dr. Reicin was a faculty member at Columbia Medical School and a physician and researcher at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. She has a B.S. in biochemistry from Barnard College of Columbia University and received her M.D. from Harvard Medical School, where she was enrolled in the Health Sciences and Technology program with MIT.

Josep Tabernero M.D., Ph.D., is currently Head of the Medical Oncology Department at the Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) and Professor of Medicine at University of Vic - Central University of Catalonia (UVic-UCC). He has been Principal Investigator of several Phase 1 pharmacodynamic studies and translational projects with tumor-directed targeted therapies and immune-based therapies. His research aims at potentiating molecular therapies targeting specific oncoproteins and accelerating more effective personalized cancer medicines for patients displaying genetic lesions or pathway disregulation. Dr. Tabernero holds M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Spain. He serves on the Editorial Boards of various top tier journals including Annals of Oncology, ESMO Open, Cancer Discovery, Clinical Cancer Research, Cancer Treatment Reviews, and Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.

Anthony W. Tolcher, M.D., FRCPS(C), FACP, is CEO and Founder of NEXT Oncology, San Antonio, Texas, a Phase I group that seeks to transform early clinical trials. Previously Dr. Tolcher served as President and Co-Founder of START LLC from 2008-2018, locations in San Antonio Texas; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Madrid Spain; and Shanghai China. Dr. Tolcher is a medical oncologist who has over 25 years' experience in early drug development and clinical trials. He has been involved in more than 21 of the initial Phase 1 studies of new agents that subsequently were FDA approved for the treatment of cancer including pembrolizumab (Keytruda), durvalumab (Imfinzi), trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla) and regorafenib (Stivarga). He is currently the principal investigator of over 20 Phase 1 clinical studies, is a reviewer for the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Clinical Cancer Research, and Annals of Oncology. He has chaired the Developmental Therapeutics Review Committee for the American Association of Clinical Oncology Annual Scientific Program.

With the additions of these three new members, the constituents of SOTIO's strategic advisory board include Doctors Alise Reicin, Anthony Tolcher, Josep Tabernero, Daniel Von Hoff, and Kapil Dhingra.

For further information please contact:





Company contact: Media contact: Richard Kapsa Michael Tattory Head of Communication LifeSci Communications T: (+420) 224 174 448 T: +1-609-802-6265 M: (+420) 603 280 971 mtattory@lifescicomms.com (mailto:mtattory@lifescicomms.com) kapsa@sotio.com (mailto:kapsa@sotio.com)

About SOTIO Biotech



SOTIO Biotech is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The robust SOTIO clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, SOT101, currently being tested phase II clinical trials. Three programs will enter phase I clinical testing within the next 12 months, including SOT201, an IL-15-based immunocytokine, BOXR1030, a GPC3 targeted CAR-T based on proprietary technology designed to improve on the efficacy of CAR-T therapies in the tumor microenvironment and SOT102, a next generation Claudin18.2 targeted antibody-drug conjugate.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.