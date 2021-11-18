Professor Gal Yadid, renowned neuropsychopharmacologist, to spearhead the project

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY0) (OTC Pink: CMNDF) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announces it has signed an R&D agreement with Professor Gal Yadid from the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center located at Bar Ilan University (Ramat Gan, Israel) to advance the evaluation of its MEAI compound as a potential treatment for addiction and other binge behaviors.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's "2021 World Drug Report", over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders. While some substances are more concerning than others, i.e., drugs and alcohol, addiction and abusive behavior is not limited to these substances. Compulsive consumption of food, shopping, gambling, sex, television, and technology, many of which increased in prevalence during the recent pandemic, can all be destructive when their use cannot be managed.

A prominent figure in the research and development of treatments for psychiatric disease, specifically drug addiction, depression, and PTSD, Professor Gal Yadid, which is also a member of the Company's SAB, and his team will conduct a series of studies to verify the mechanism of action and specific neural targets of MEAI and evaluate its efficacy as potential therapeutic agent in the treatment of addiction and related behaviors.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, commented on the announcement, "Professor Yadid is a pioneer in the field and I am thrilled that he has agreed to help move our research forward. His contributions to the understanding and treatment of addiction inform the work we are doing at Clearmind and I look forward to working with him and his team at Bar Ilan University."

Professor Yadid added, "Many conventional treatments for addiction are not effective - some I might argue, are in fact detrimental to recovery. My research takes a neuropsychopharmacological approach to treating mental health disorders; once we have identified the altered brain pathways related to a specific condition, I hope we can use compounds like MEAI to manipulate these pathways to help manage or even eliminate the maladapted behaviors."

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of four patent families. The first, "Binge Behavior Regulators", has been granted in the U.S., Europe, China and India, with pending divisional applications in Europe and the U.S. The second, "Alcohol Beverage Substitute", has been approved for a European patent, with pending applications in the U.S., China and India. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND", the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWYO" and on the OTC pink under the symbol "CMNDF"

