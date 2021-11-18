Cloud Controls Matrix (CCMv4), Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ) are now available to a wider global audience

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced that two of its most popular assessment and guidance documents that ensure compliance with cloud security protocols are now available in additional languages. The Cloud Controls Matrix (CCMv4) is available in Chinese (ZH), Hungarian (HU), Japanese (JA), Spanish (ES), and Turkish (TR), while the Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQv4) has been translated into Japanese (JA). Now available to a wider global audience, these translations offer modern enterprises additional security control transparency.

"With these translations, more organizations around the globe will be able to decisively ascertain a cloud security provider's security stance," said Daniele Catteddu, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Security Alliance. "Determining which providers are satisfying security and compliance standards is a vital part of doing business, and the need to stay on the right side of privacy regulations are essential as enterprises continue to expand their business scope."

Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM) is a cybersecurity control framework for cloud computing, composed of 197 control objectives that are structured in 17 domains, covering all key aspects of the cloud technology. It can be used as a tool for the systematic assessment of a cloud implementation, and provides guidance on which security controls should be implemented by which actor within the cloud supply chain. The controls framework is aligned to the CSA Security Guidance for Cloud Computing and is considered a de-facto standard for cloud security assurance and compliance.

With the latest roll-out, CCMv4 was combined with CAIQ, a means to document what security controls exist in IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services. CAIQ provides a set of Yes/No questions that cloud consumers and cloud auditors can ask of a cloud provider to ascertain their compliance to the CCCM. CAIQ helps cloud customers gauge the security posture of prospective cloud service providers and determine if their cloud services are suitably secure.

CCM and CAIQ are free resources. To download these, as well as other translated versions, please visit CSA Research Publications.

