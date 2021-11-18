Apollo Therapeutics, a portfolio-based biopharmaceutical company rapidly advancing transformative treatments based on breakthrough discoveries, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sanjay Aggarwal as the company's chief medical officer. Dr. Aggarwal will be based in the company's U.S. facility located at the Cambridge Innovation Center in Cambridge, Mass.

"Sanjay is a highly accomplished clinical leader whose experience developing promising therapeutics through to regulatory approval will be incredibly valuable to Apollo as we move our lead programs forward," said Dr. Richard Mason, CEO of Apollo. "We are proud to have him as a leader of our newly opened Boston facility where we look forward to growing our presence in the United States."

Dr. Aggarwal joins Apollo with more than 20 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, including extensive experience in building and leading clinical development teams, as well as a track record of taking drugs through development to successful regulatory approvals. Dr. Aggarwal was most recently chief medical officer at Angiocrine Bioscience, a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company. Before this, he was the architect of the Rezurock (belumosudil) Phase 2 and 3 development programs at Kadmon, leading to its FDA approval for chronic graft versus host disease. Prior to joining Kadmon, Dr. Aggarwal was the global development lead for Kyprolis (carfilzomib) at Amgen, leading to its approval in multiple myeloma in the U.S., E.U. and numerous additional countries.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Aggarwal held positions of increasing responsibility in both biotech (Exelixis, Onyx Pharmaceuticals) and pharma (GSK, Novartis and Sanofi), overseeing development of early- and late-stage assets across several therapeutic areas with roles in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific. He studied mathematics and medicine to earn his medical degree from The University of Cambridge. He has an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Clinically, he trained in internal medicine and public health and is a member of the Royal College of Physicians.

"Apollo has built an impressive pipeline of therapeutic programs based on breakthrough discoveries that hold tremendous promise across multiple disease areas," said Dr. Aggarwal. "I look forward to advancing the lead programs into clinical investigation and working with the team to further build the company by acquiring clinical-stage assets."

About Apollo Therapeutics

Apollo Therapeutics is a portfolio-based biopharmaceutical company rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of potentially transformative therapeutic programs based on breakthrough discoveries. Through deep relationships with world-leading scientists and inventors, the company identifies programs with strong biological hypotheses and potential to become meaningful new treatment options. Apollo's model combines drug development 'architects' and deep subject matter experts to build an expansive and de-risked pipeline in oncology, major inflammatory disorders and rare disease. For more information, visit www.apollotherapeutics.com.

