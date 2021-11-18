The Collective enters an exclusive global partnership with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

The new Creole Red Bean Sandwich is developed by Popeyes Global Culinary Innovation Chef in partnership with LIVEKINDLY Collective Innovation Team

LIVEKINDLY Collective, a collection of brands on track to become one of the world's largest plant-based food companies, today announced its exclusive partnership with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for the launch of the restaurant's first plant-based entrée coinciding with the restaurant chain opening in London (UK) on the 20th November.

LIVEKINDLY Collective's Innovation Team has worked in close partnership with Peter Genna, Popeyes Global Culinary Innovation Chef, to develop the new Creole Red Bean Sandwich. Taking the original recipe from ideation to delivery took a couple of months of close collaboration.

Karin Rotem, Chief Scientific Officer at LIVEKINDLY Collective, commented: "We are extremely proud of this product and the partnership which was a true collaboration between both teams. Our R&D team has developed an outstanding, innovative, premium item that is delicious and offers the authentic Cajun flavor that Popeyes is known for across the world."

The new Creole Red Bean Sandwich features a crispy, breaded 100% plant-based patty made with Popeyes' iconic red beans and bold Cajun spices with onions, garlic, peppers, then battered and breaded using a vegan version of Popeyes' signature buttermilk coating system. The patty, certified Halal and registered with the Vegan Society, is baked until hot and crispy and served fresh on a buttery toasted vegan brioche bun with the signature Red Creole sauce, sweet pickled red onion, baby gem lettuce and a thick slice of ripe beefsteak tomato.

Peter Genna, Director of Popeyes Global Culinary Innovation, said: "From the first bite we were convinced this sandwich would be a new star on the menu for all our consumers. It was developed to be Popeyes' gold standard vegan offering, but I also developed it for all our customers to enjoy, as it complements our other menu offerings and brand heritage extremely well. Made with only the finest ingredients and Popeyes signature bold seasonings and spices, we can't wait for our customers to taste it in the UK and look forward to bringing this delicious sandwich to other markets around the world."

The new menu item is Popeyes' answer to a growing demand for plant-based products amongst its customers. After their launch in the UK, Popeyes' intent is to offer the new plant-based item as the gold standard offering for its franchisees worldwide, with India launching next.

LIVEKINDLY Collective sells its brands across 40 markets, quickly adding new retail distributors to the fold. The exclusive global partnership with Popeyes signifies a further move into quick service restaurants and out-of-home sectors for the Collective.

About LIVEKINDLY Collective

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact. Through its portfolio of brands, Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat, No Meat, The Dutch Weed Burger, and Happy Chicken and Giggling Pig (in China), LIVEKINDLY Collective is providing consumers with delicious food options. Furthermore, the company is the voice of the plant-based movement, with its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY, at www.livekindly.com and @livekindlyco on Instagram. LIVEKINDLY Collective has 500 employees and sells in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com.

