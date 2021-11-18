BusinessesForSale.com provides free, sophisticated valuation service

Now every business owner can find out the real value of their business

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding your business's financial health is a significant milestone that business owners should undergo regularly. While valuing a business is a crucial step in selling it, it is also a beneficial way to materialise a company's current and future financial trajectory.

To help businesses achieve the best and most equitable value for both sellers and buyers, BusinessesForSale.com has developed ValueRight. This free service - built in consultation with accounts and intermediaries - is dedicated to producing high-quality valuations using 20 years of global, proprietary data and industry multiples.

"No two businesses are the same, and ValueRight was built to take this into account. BusinessesForSale.com has no interest in skewing a valuation to suit us - our goal is to give every business on our site the best chance of selling", says BusinessesForSale.com Commercial Director, Saleem Anwar.

Since its launch in May 2020, ValueRight has valued 3,673 businesses, and has since been improved to account for non-numerical factors like location and competitive dynamics. If business owners require further assistance, BusinessesForSale.com connects them with experts through SellerMart, a unique service that fosters collaboration between sellers and specialised brokers. To date, SellerMart has connected over 1000 sellers with appropriate intermediaries.

"ValueRight gives you the option to receive a quick valuation, or an intricate, printable report. It's also an opportunity to receive direct support from intermediaries who can cater to specific business needs," Saleem continues.

ValueRight is under constant review and is currently being reengineered to include more valuation methods that account for unique elements of businesses, including the option to receive a quick, reliable valuation in under a minute. These pragmatic insights can be used as introductory resources between sellers and buyers, paving the road to a mutually beneficial relationship, and a triumphant outcome.

To remove barriers concerned with cost, this product will remain free and accessible to everyone that visits the site.

BusinessesForSale.com is a family run business that is committed to building and maintaining partnerships, including consistent efforts that promote seller and buyer success through lead generation, exposure, useful tools, and personalised support.

If you are interested in receiving a credible valuation of your business, ValueRight on BusinessesForSale.com can be accessed here:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/valueright

For more information about working with BusinessesForSale.com, contact our Commercial Director, Saleem Anwar at saleem@dynamic.co.uk