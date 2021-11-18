Following recent wins in Spain, The Netherlands, Estonia and the United Kingdom, as well as powering the official launch of Australia's next-generation national alerting system, Everbridge remains no. 1 globally in nationwide population alerting, serving more countrywide Public Warning deployments than any other provider across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions

Everbridge Public Warning Center solution receives Gold Globee Award for product excellence, recognized as the industry's first-of-its-kind Hybrid Cell Broadcast and Location-Based SMS Alerting Gateway

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that the company's next-generation Public Warning Center solution won the prestigious 2021 Gold Globee award in the category of "Products, Services, and Solutions for EMEA."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005829/en/

Everbridge Public Warning Wins 2021 Gold Globee for Product Excellence (Photo: Business Wire)

"It serves as an honor to be named the Gold winner by the Globee Business Excellence Awards and to receive this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Everbridge Vice President of Public Warning Valerie Risk. "Given the impact to public safety and economies around the world from the ongoing threat of digital and physical disruptions including cyberattacks, severe weather, or the ongoing effects of the pandemic, every national and state government can benefit from a modern and scalable platform to reach all citizens and visitors in times of crisis."

More local, state, and national governments deploy the Everbridge population alerting solutions than any other provider, offering the ability to reach and protect over two billion residents and visitors across the globe in case of digital threats: such as ransomware, cyberattacks, and IT disruptions; manmade threats: such as geo-political, terrorist attacks, and industrial accidents; and natural disasters: such as floods, severe storms, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and wildfires.

As the most scalable platform in the industry, Everbridge provides the only public warning system combining cell-broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based, multi-channel technologies with 5G compatibility enabling multimedia content alerting distribution. The Public Warning Center meets and exceeds the needs of any public authority looking for an advanced warning solution to protect its citizens and visitors from EU-directive approved systems to more sophisticated hybrid and multi-channel alert and warning platforms.

Everbridge enables the Public Warning system for many of the most technically-advanced countries including Spain,Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa; entire states including California, New York, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Florida, Odisha, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, D.C. and the United States Virgin Islands; counties within 49 of the 50 U.S. states and within all of Canada's provinces, many of the largest cities in the world, and in support of the most populous Native American and First Nations tribes and indigenous populations across the globe. Everbridge also powers the population alerting front-end of the Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS) gateway for the U.S. Federal Government to supplement their own communication channels for issuing live emergency and Presidential Alerts across the United States.

Everbridge Public Warning leverages existing telecom infrastructure, with no opt-in required, to reach everyone within a geographic area to reduce disaster risk, support first responder communications, and analyze disaster communication effectiveness for subsequent mitigation activities. The platform is fully compliant with data privacy regulations including GDPR and allows public safety agencies to send an alert to any device within a few seconds without sharing any personal details, such as names or phone numbers.

As an official partner and sponsor to both the World Climate Summit the Investment COP and AfricaTech Festival 2021, Everbridge recently presented on the role of national public warning solutions and critical event management (CEM) technology to unlocking resilience as a climate adaptation measure.

Everbridge also featured some of the leading experts in the world on public alerting technologies at its global Road to Recovery leadership symposiums. The topic of population-wide alerting best practices was addressed heavily during the sessions which featured keynote addresses by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, representatives from EENA (the European Emergency Number Association), and government officials, city mayors, and emergency management professionals from Australia, Canada, and the U.S., to name a few.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,000 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers' expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005829/en/

Contacts:

Everbridge:

Jeff Young

Media Relations

jeff.young@everbridge.com

+1 781-859-4116

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

+1 215-290-3799