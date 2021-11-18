

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM), a real estate services platform for brokerages and agents, on Thursday announced $25 per share as the price of its public offering of 1,750,000 common shares, including 350,000 secondary shares.



The offering which is expected to mobilize net proceeds of $32.7 million is scheduled to close on November 22.



Fathom intends to use the proceeds to fund acquisitions, sales and marketing initiatives, working capital, and for general corporate purposes.



Additionally, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the offering on the same terms and conditions.



Roth Capital Partners and Stephens Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, with D.A. Davidson & Co. acting as co-manager.



Shares of Fathom Holdings are currently trading in pre-market at $25.00, down $0.87 or 3.36 percent from previous close.



