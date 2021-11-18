Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review the results.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021 - 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Participant Numbers:

Toll Free: 877-545-0320

International: 973-528-0002

Participant Access Code: 313240

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/43568

Replay Number:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 43568

Webcast replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/43568

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

