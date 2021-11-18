Unified Global Corp.: UNIFIED GLOBAL CORP CLOSES INITIAL FINANCING: Raises $1.5 Million in Convertible Notes

DENVER, CO and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Unified Global Corp (OTC PINK:CHYL) announced today that it closed its Series 1 of Convertible Notes. This initial $1.5M round of a planned total of US$50M in financing instruments, are designed for Family Offices & High Net Worth individuals.

"This will allow us to continue executing on our business plan of rolling up smaller EBITDA positive cannabis operators and helping these entrepreneurs monetize their hard work," stated Unified Global's CEO, Charles Hawley.

The Convertible Debentures were committed to by Vertical Freedom Management Fund Inc, of Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. "We're impressed with Unified's team, unique Can-Am strategy and thrilled to be able to participate in its growth," asserted Domenic Cinalli, Vertical's CEO.

Unified's Series 2 Offering of Preferred Shares for accredited investors are now being released which include a 12% dividend along with 20% warrant coverage.

About Unified Global

Unified Global is becoming a vertically integrated Canadian/American MultiState Operator(Can-Am MSO) by consolidating cannabis operations in mature markets into its newly acquired publicly traded company, led by an experienced team with significant cannabis operating expertise.

About Vertical Freedom Private Equity

Vertical Freedom Management Fund Inc. is a Private Equity firm led by Domenic Cinalli as CEO. They are a well-rounded team of persistent, repetitive, and consistent group dedicated to excellence.

