Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: NGLD) (The "Company" or "Nevada Canyon") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Robert (Bob) F. List and Mr. Alan Day B.Sc., to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. List brings a wealth of Nevada knowledge, experience, contacts, and long-standing relationships to the Company. He served as the Governor of Nevada from 1979-1983. Prior to being elected Governor, he served as district attorney of Carson City and 8 years as Attorney General of Nevada. He was Chairman of both the Western Governors Association and the Conference of Western Attorney Generals. Mr. List has been appointed to numerous boards and commissions in the administrations of Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, including the National Public Lands Advisory Council. He has served as a director for several private and public companies. Mr. List currently is Of Counsel to the Las Vegas law firm Jolley Urga Woodbury and Holthus, specializing in natural resources, finance, gaming, regulatory and administrative law. He is a member of the Bar Associations of Nevada and the District of Columbia. Mr. List received his B.S. from Utah State University and his LL.B and J.D. law degrees from the University of California and Hastings College of Law.

Mr. Day has 30 years of exploration and mining experience with a focus on precious metals, copper and nickel. Mr. Day has held senior project management roles in exploration and mining programs within Nevada, Utah, Idaho, California, Alaska, and Mexico. Mr. Day has extensive experience in property acquisitions and divestures, considered one of the top mineral property landman in the State of Nevada. Mr. Day's company, Mineral Exploration Services, Ltd. was formed in 1998 to serve the mining industry in property acquisitions and divestures, claim locating, complete exploration services, including geological consulting and project management. Mineral Exploration Services, Ltd., operates primarily in the western United States, including Alaska, Mexico, and throughout the world. Clients have included Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold, Anglo American, Meridian Gold, Yamana Resources, Midway Gold and many public and private junior mining companies from all over the world. Mr. Day received a B.S. in Geology and a B.A. in Spanish, from the University of Utah in 1990.

"We're excited to expand our board of directors with these new members who bring a wealth of experience and an extensive list of Nevada contacts to the Company," said Nevada Canyon President and CEO Jeffrey Cocks. "Bob and Alan are both highly respected and well known in Nevada, I look forward to working with them in building the Company and reaching our strategic goals."

Finally, Mr. Michael Levine is stepping down from the Board of Directors. Mr. Levine has been a director and founder of the Company since inception in February 2014 and contributed significantly to the Company during his tenure. Nevada Canyon thanks Mr. Levine for all his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in future endeavors.

