EVerZom, a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the biomanufacturing of extracellular vesicles (or exosomes), announced today that it has obtained non-dilutive funding of €2.5 million as the winner of the European EIC Accelerator competition. This funding will enable the company to transfer its extracellular vesicle biomanufacturing technology for a first clinical grade batch production and to accelerate the scale-up of its production capabilities by developing a process compatible with clinical Phase 2/3 for the pharmaceutical industry.

"We are delighted to be the winner of this highly selective European EIC Accelerator program, and we thank all the stakeholders involved in the European Union Horizon Europe program. This funding illustrates EVerZom's disruptive innovation in the biomanufacturing of extracellular vesicles which will provide new therapeutic modalities for tomorrow's regenerative medicine, particularly in cardiac, hepatic, and renal indications. We have just reached a key milestone which gives us good financial visibility until the end of 2022 and we expect to raise a further €3M at the end of 2022. Our ambition remains unchanged: to become the European leader in the biomanufacturing of extracellular vesicles," explains Jeanne Volatron, Co-founder and President of EVerZom.

As a reminder, extracellular vesicles have the capacity to target organs or regenerate tissues in several pathologies such as osteoarthritis, to regrow tissues after a myocardial infarction or even liver and kidney diseases.

Unlocking the challenge to manufacture extracellular vesicles at large scale

EverZom offers a novel production process that is scalable, reproducible and has a robust quality control system. EVerZom's proprietary innovation consists in applying mechanical stimulation on the cells to trigger massive extracellular vesicles release in a reproducible, standardized manner and at large-scale. This approach allows the production of 10 times more extracellular vesicles in 10 times less time.

EverZom is already marketing its biomanufacturing services to various European and US biotechs, notably for vesicular treatments of digestive fistula in patients suffering from autoimmune diseases such as Crohn's disease or in patients who have undergone bariatric surgery.

About EVerZom

EVerZom, a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the biomanufacturing of exosomes, is at the service of regenerative medicine with new biological tools: extracellular vesicles or exosomes, which are today considered as a safer and more practical alternative to cell-based therapies. http://everzom.com

