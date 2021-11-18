NCI, a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to US defense, intelligence, healthcare, and civil government agencies, is deploying Xeditor in the public sector context.

To create legal documents efficiently, one of NCI's clients turned to Xeditor, the customizable online XML editor. NCI and Xpublisher worked together to fully customize Xeditor in order to satisfy the customer's specific security and application requirements. Following the successful integration, more than 2,000 users are now working with Xeditor.

"Xeditor's performance is outstanding. We don't have to worry about browser compatibility issues anymore since the developers at Xpublisher take care of that for us. We are very happy with Xeditor," notes Ruben Marchiani, Vice President of Operations at NCI.

Download the complimentary success story: https://www.xpublisher.com/success-stories/nci-information-systems-xeditor-government-specific-needs

