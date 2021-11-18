Scientists at Germany's Fraunhofer Insititute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) evaluated the performance of its newly introduced 'Matrix' approach to interconnecting shingled solar cells. The institute finds that, thanks to optimized current flows, energy yield of the Matrix approach could almost double that of standard shingled cell interconnection under random shading conditions.Shingled modules - where silicon solar cells are cut into five or six strips and interconnected using an electrically conductive adhesive - have been around for a while, and though never a mainstream solution they have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...