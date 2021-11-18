Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021

Ahold Delhaize recommences share buyback to complete its €1 billion program

Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 18, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize announced on October 12, 2021 that it would recommence its share buyback program shortly after the end of the third quarter closed period. Execution of the program recommences today and is expected to be completed before year-end.

cautionary notice
This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as to complete, end of the third quarter, expected, before year-end or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company") to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.


