Fact.MR: Consumer Preference for Bio-Based Skin Care Positions Personal Care Active Ingredients Market to Surpass US$ 3.1 Bn by 2031

Sales of Anti-Ageing Products to Create Over US$ 105 Mn Incremental Opportunity in Personal Care Active Ingredients Market

Fact.MR's latest report on personal care active ingredients market presents a thorough study of drivers, latest trends, and restraints that are expected to influence its growth trajectory through 2031. It uncovers various emerging opportunities across leading segments in terms of type and product category.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global personal care active ingredients market size is expected to reach US$ 1.92 Bn by the end of 2021. Overall consumption of personal care active ingredients is projected to increase at 5.7% CAGR, with valuation reaching around US$ 3.1 Bn by 2031.

With flourishing personal care industry, global consumption of personal care active ingredients is slated to surpass 380 KT by 2031.

Increasing use of personal and beauty care products, growing consumer awareness about benefits of organic personal care, and rising living standard are some of the factors driving the personal care active ingredients market.

Active ingredients are active substances present in a product that helps in directly achieving the performance objectives of the final products. These ingredients are designed to deliver the benefits such as anti-ageing and anti-fungal in skin care that are commonly advertised on the label of the product packaging.

The rising inclination towards organic personal care products has ushered in a new ray of hope in personal care active ingredients market. People are showing keen interest in beauty products containing natural ingredients. High demand for botanically extracted personal care active ingredients will help the market gain traction in the coming years.

Anti-ageing products will continue to dominate the personal care active ingredients market, creating over US$ 105 Mn incremental opportunity by 2031. Rising geriatric population besides higher awareness about importance skin care to prevent early signs of aging will fuel demand for in this category.

Regionally, North America will hold around 22% of total personal care active ingredient revenue share in 2021. Growth in the region is attributable to the rising consumer awareness about advanced personal care and presence of leading personal care companies.

"With improved living standards, consumers have become better aware about the importance of moisturizing, hydrating, and anti-aging ingredients in their personal care. This is expected to create a plethora of opportunities for the beauty brands and personal care product manufacturers in the future," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Survey

With surging consumption of cosmetic and beauty products, Germany is poised to account for around 20% of the total personal care active ingredients sales in Europe by 2031.

is poised to account for around 20% of the total personal care active ingredients sales in by 2031. Japan accounts for around 33% of the total personal care active ingredient sales in East Asia and is poised to reach valuation of US$ 215 Mn by 2031.

accounts for around 33% of the total personal care active ingredient sales in and is poised to reach valuation of by 2031. The U.S. personal care active ingredient consumption is projected to increase at 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Personal care active ingredients made from botanical extracts are poised to account for around 42% of the market in terms of revenue by 2031.

Skin lightening products are projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 17.3 Mn over the projected forecast period.

over the projected forecast period. The anti-ageing product category will account for 60% of total revenue share in 2021.

Key Drivers

Rising consumer preference for natural ingredients is creating growth opportunities for personal care active ingredient market.

Rising penetration of online shopping platforms will continue to push the sales of personal care products with active ingredients.

Minimalist approach to make up and beauty is creating high demand for active ingredients with multifunctional benefits in personal care.

Growing adoption of personal care products by male population will support the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers operating in the personal care active ingredients market are focusing on deriving personal care active ingredients from organic substances. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, partnerships, new product launches and collaborations to expand their global footprint.

In January 2020 , BASF launched new skin care active ingredients including zhydagen Aquaporin, Hydrasenysl Glucan and Inolixir. The company showcased its new ingredients at Cosmet'Agora in Paris on January 14 and 15.

, BASF launched new skin care active ingredients including zhydagen Aquaporin, Hydrasenysl Glucan and Inolixir. The company showcased its new ingredients at Cosmet'Agora in on and 15. In November 2021 , Sanam Company and Flora Reserve announced the launch of first-of-its kind Naox Derma Triple Antioxidant Concentrate skincare active technology.

, Sanam Company and Flora Reserve announced the launch of first-of-its kind Naox Derma Triple Antioxidant Concentrate skincare active technology. In April 2021, BASF launched new skin care active ingredient "Sacred Patch" that helps to boost emotional well-being. Sacred Patch demonstrates outstanding moisturization results, soothes sensitive skin, and helps to stimulate the release of the wellness mediator oxytocin.

Some of the prominent players operating in the personal care active ingredients market profiled by Fact.MR are:

BASF SE

BERKEM

BGG

Clariant AG

Corum

Croda

DSM

DOW

Evonik Industries AG

Gattefossé

Givaudan

GREENTECH

Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. Inc.

Inc. LipoTrue

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Nouryon

Provital Group

Symrise AG

Tishcon Corporation

Vantage Specialty Ingredients Inc.

More Insights on the Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of personal care active ingredients market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for personal care active ingredients with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type

Botanical Extracts

Enzymes & Coenzymes

CoenzymeQ10



Others

Proteins & Peptides

Amino Acid



Quat & Native Proteins



Synthetic Peptides



Others

Synthetic Actives

Vitamin A and Derivatives



Vitamin B and Derivatives



Vitamin C and Derivatives



Vitamin E and Derivatives



Salicylic Acid



Glycolic Acid



Others

Biotechnology Products

Ceramides



Hyaluronic Acid



Others

Marine Ingredients

Substantiated Algae Extra



Chitosan



Others

Product Category

Anti-aging Products

Anti-Acne Products

Anti-inflammatory Products

Skin Lightening Products

Slimming Products

Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Key Questions Covered in the Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into personal care active ingredients demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for personal care active ingredients market between 2021 and 2031

Personal care active ingredients market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Personal care active ingredients market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain -

Coenzyme Q10 Market Survey- Continuous clinical investigations targeted at assessing the efficacy of Coenzyme Q10 on potentially debilitating chronic diseases, such as Parkinson's disease, are credited with the enzyme's sales increase. Manufacturers of coenzyme Q10 are concentrating on offering it in a variety of forms, including yoghurts, powders, and pills. As a result, sales of coenzyme Q10 are increasing. Coenzyme Q10 uses to treat a wide range of chronic and infectious disorders are expected to grow in the future, motivating their inclusion in a variety of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and food formulations.

Glycolic Acid Market Insights- Per capita spending on personal care and cosmetic goods that improve skin texture has more than doubled in the last half-decade. Furthermore, brands that sell over-the-counter skin care products have expanded beyond metro areas into high-potential countries. As a result, there has been an increase in customer demand for such products all over the world. Because glycolic acid is a major element in skin-beneficial formulations, the increased demand for glycolic acid was a result of the growing demand for skin-beneficial agents.

Phytoceramides Market Research- The need for phytoceramides in supplements is expected to rise as the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors grow in size. The increasing use of phytoceramides as a supplement in the nutraceutical and food & beverage industries is propelling the worldwide phytoceramides market forward. Because of the vast range of practical uses and benefits offered by the product, consumer demand for phytoceramide supplements is expected to rise. As a result, makers of nutritional supplements and cosmetics are including phytoceramide as a component, resulting in an increase in demand.

