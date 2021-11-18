Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.11.2021
18.11.2021 | 16:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform Update

2021-11-18

As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of
Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform to a new
Nordic Equity Derivates Trading System on February 21st, 2022. 


Market Model

An updated Market Model & Functionalities document together with Annexes A-D
describing the business functionalities for equity derivatives in the new
trading system is now available on the Member Portal. The updates are made
visible by "track changes" and a "Summary of Changes between Second and First
Drafts". 

The document can be found under "Nasdaq Resources" and "Equity Derivatives
Trading Replatform". An updated Changes to Business Functionality & Logic
document is available at the same place. 

Protocol Specification updates
Updated versions of the FIX, FIXT, FIXml, OUCH, ITCH, Glimpse and AMD protocol
specifications are available. 
The specifications can be found in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq Resources",
"Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform". 

Changes to Genium INET
The Changes to Genium INET document outlining replatform impact on clearing and
Genium INET has been updated and is available in the Member Portal under
"Nasdaq Resources", "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform". 

Replatforming webpage
Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivative Trading
System is available on the replatforming webpage:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration 


Further information
For technical questions, please contact:
Technical Support
E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6750

For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact:
Anders Bergström
E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 7364
or
Riitta Pesiö
E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6437

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027698
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
