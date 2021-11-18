NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform Update

2021-11-18 As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform to a new Nordic Equity Derivates Trading System on February 21st, 2022. Market Model An updated Market Model & Functionalities document together with Annexes A-D describing the business functionalities for equity derivatives in the new trading system is now available on the Member Portal. The updates are made visible by "track changes" and a "Summary of Changes between Second and First Drafts". The document can be found under "Nasdaq Resources" and "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform". An updated Changes to Business Functionality & Logic document is available at the same place. Protocol Specification updates Updated versions of the FIX, FIXT, FIXml, OUCH, ITCH, Glimpse and AMD protocol specifications are available. The specifications can be found in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq Resources", "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform". Changes to Genium INET The Changes to Genium INET document outlining replatform impact on clearing and Genium INET has been updated and is available in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq Resources", "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform". Replatforming webpage Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivative Trading System is available on the replatforming webpage: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration Further information For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6750 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: Anders Bergström E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7364 or Riitta Pesiö E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6437 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027698