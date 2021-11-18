BizClik Media Launches March8 - A Global Community Celebrating Women

March8 - named in recognition of International Women's Day - will celebrate the achievements of inspirational women from all walks of life

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group, the UK's fastest growing media company, has announced the launch of March8 - a digital community that celebrates inspirational women.

Inspired by the date of International Women's Day, March8 will provide daily online content, a bimonthly digital magazine, live events, a mentoring programme, and more.

March8 is an inspiring and informative community for women executives, entrepreneurs, professionals and overachievers. The platform recognises, celebrates and champions the achievements and contributions made by women in both business and society.

"When we published a special series of supplements showcasing the Top 100 Women last March for International Women's Day, the reaction was overwhelming and we realised we needed to showcase and celebrate brilliant women every day of the year," says Stacy Norman, Chief Operating Officer, BizClik Media Group.

"That was the inspiration for March8, and we are bringing women together in a positive, inspirational and aspirational community where they can share knowledge, experience and wisdom."

The supportive community offers practical and compelling career, financial and lifestyle resources to help women take their careers to the next level and achieve a healthy work-life balance.

"I am thrilled to be part of the March8 community - an inclusive group of driven and talented individuals looking to educate, motivate and elevate other women," says Lucy Buchholz, Editor in Chief of March8.

"Our March8 Mentorship Programme is just one of the many ways in which we will connect pioneering women across the globe to celebrate their successes and inspire others to achieve fantastic things. We certainly have a lot to look forward to".

www.linkedin.com/company/march8

www.facebook.com/march8magazine

https://twitter.com/March8Magazine

About BizClik Media Group

BizClik Media Group (BMG) is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Construction, Mobile, Data Centres, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/