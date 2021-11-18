Anzeige
JSC VTB Bank: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18-Nov-2021 / 16:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Valeriy Sidorenko 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Member of the Supervisory Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            VTB Bank (PJSC) 
b)      LEI                             253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument debt instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     RU000A103SC6 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  purchase 
                                     Price                Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     10000000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble)  1 
       Aggregated information                   Total: 10000000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 
d)      Aggregated volume                      1 
       Price                            10000000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-11-01 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange 
                                     MICEX-RTS"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US46630Q2021 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VTBR 
LEI Code:   253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 
Sequence No.: 127203 
EQS News ID:  1250368 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250368&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 10:29 ET (15:29 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
