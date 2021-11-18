JSC VTB Bank: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18-Nov-2021 / 16:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Valeriy Sidorenko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Supervisory Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VTB Bank (PJSC) b) LEI 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument debt instrument a) Identification code RU000A103SC6 b) Nature of the transaction purchase Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) 10000000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 1 Aggregated information Total: 10000000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) d) Aggregated volume 1 Price 10000000.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) e) Date of the transaction 2021-11-01 f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS"

