United Bancorp, Inc. (Ohio): United Bancorp, Inc. Increases its Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.15 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 4.20%.

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / On November 17, 2021, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a fourth quarter dividend payment of $0.15 per share for shareholders of record on December 10, 2021 with a payment date of December 20, 2021. At this fourth quarter dividend payment level, UBCP has increased its quarterly cash dividend for the third time in the current year. Also, with this fourth quarter dividend payment and year-to-date, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.6850 (inclusive of a special cash dividend of $0.10 paid in the first quarter), which is an increase of $0.1150, or 20.2%, over the amount paid the previous year. On a forward basis, the fourth quarter cash dividend produces a yield of 4.20% based on the market value at the most recent quarter end.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $730.4 million and total shareholder's equity of $70.1 million as of September 30, 2021. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has nineteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Marshall County in West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

