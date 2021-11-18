ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO Launches Its Nopal Cactus Carbon Capture Program in Portugal Through a Joint Venture with LATINCHOICE-UNIPESSOAL LDA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) ITOCO is pleased to announce it has selected LATINCHOICE - UNIPESSOAL LDA. in Portugal to Joint Venture as it expands its Nopal Cactus Carbon Capture Program internationally.

The ITOCO Nopal Cactus Carbon Capture Program has been developed with great success in Mexico.

The program captures Carbon from the atmosphere permanently via the Nopal Cactus, while at the same time being a highly beneficial cash crop. Additionally, introducing the Cactus into arid landscapes strategically can help in successfully re-establishing trees, grasses, and other plants to an otherwise barren landscape.

Itoco recently spoke about these initiatives at COP 26, the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference just held at Glasgow, UK.

Europe is aggressively implementing Carbon reduction programs and ITOCO is introducing its unique Carbon Capture initiative as an additional natural source of carbon capture (reduction) that can also service to rehabilitate arid areas of the continent.

The ITOCO Nopal Cactus Program has already been proven with thousands of Hectares under management with the support of the Government of Mexico. Mexico has endorsed the Paris Agreement adopted at the twenty-first session of the Conference of the Parties ("COP") to the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change ("UNDCC") and is taking action to mitigate its Green House Gas ("GHG") emissions in accordance with the Land Use Protocol of the United Nations (LULUCF), by 2030.

The ITOCO Program in Mexico has demonstrated Nopal Cactus farming innovations that leverages the cacti's superb adaptation to dry and arid landscapes, which include fixing carbon dioxide at night and closing the spores (stomata) during the day, thus earning producers carbon credits at an accelerated pace in under twelve months.

Nopal Cactus is able to trap up to 30 tons of carbon dioxide per hectare per year.

The Cactus is also able to offer strong vegetative cover against erosion or desertification while being able to tolerate a wide range of temperatures and to thrive in water limited environments. As is characterized by a wide-spreading fibrous roots system allowing it to access surface water and its succulent stems and pads store large quantities of water per hectare. These can be obtained by factory processing and purified for domestic use as acknowledged by the United Nations Food Agriculture Organization.

The Nopal Cactus Carbon Program is an inexpensive option to protect the environment, begin the rehabilitation of land and soil, and obtain these benefits more efficiently than by the extremely difficult talk of planting trees initially Arid areas. In fact, planting the Cactus ultimately allows trees to flourish more quickly. Cactus' period to maturity is much shorter and thus benefits the people by producing fruit, vegetables, flour, fertilizer, animal feed, biomass, biofuel, etc.

LATINCHOICE has been selected for its stellar business development and government relations experience and its network of key partners throughout Europe. Located in Lisbon, Portugal, LATINCHOICE will be responsible for government relations, farmer participation and the application and administration of carbon tax credits.

About ITOCO Inc.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto Canada and Nevada USA. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market.

