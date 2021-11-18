Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible) ("Amplitude" or the "Group"), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its 2021-22.

Events Dates * 2021-22 Q1 Sales Thursday November 18, 2021 2021-22 H1 Sales Thursday February 17, 2022 2021-22 H1 Results Wednesday March 23, 2022 2021-22 Q3 Sales Thursday April 21, 2022 2021-22 Full-Year Sales Thursday July 21, 2022 2021-22 Full-Year Results Wednesday October 19, 2022 2022-23 Q1 Sales Thursday November 24, 2022

* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.

Next financial press release

2020-21 H1 Sales: Thursday February 17, 2022, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2021, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 443 employees and recorded sales of nearly 95.5 million euros.

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

Dimitri Borchtch

CFO

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin/Thomas Grojean

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98