Donnerstag, 18.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0LA5K ISIN: SE0000872095 Ticker-Symbol: B6E 
Tradegate
18.11.21
15:22 Uhr
22,750 Euro
-0,030
-0,13 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,54022,78018:25
22,56022,78018:25
GlobeNewswire
18.11.2021 | 18:05
67 Leser
Index: Anticipated adjustment in the Index due to Tender Offer in SOBI - SE0000872095

The following information is based on a press release from Agnafit Bidco AB
published on November 16, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Acquirer Agnafit Bidco AB announced that it has acquired approximately
85.2% shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI, SE0000872095) and has
extended the offer till November 26, 2021. Upon the tender offer getting
minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust according to Section 3.1 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities "
and will remove SOBI from the index. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
