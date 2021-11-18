DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Result of AGM

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Result of Annual General Meeting

New Star Investment Trust plc ('Company') is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today were duly passed on a poll. The full voting results will be available from the Company's website at www.nsitplc.com

Copies of the resolutions passed as special business at the meeting will be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

18 November 2021

