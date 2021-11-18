Anzeige
18.11.2021 | 18:22
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Result of AGM

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Result of AGM

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Result of AGM 18-Nov-2021 / 16:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Result of Annual General Meeting

New Star Investment Trust plc ('Company') is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today were duly passed on a poll. The full voting results will be available from the Company's website at www.nsitplc.com

Copies of the resolutions passed as special business at the meeting will be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

18 November 2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      NSI 
Sequence No.:  127206 
EQS News ID:  1250396 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250396&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 11:51 ET (16:51 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
