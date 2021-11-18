The Austin American-Statesman Names CognitiveScale a Winner of The Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2021 Award

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / CognitiveScale , the enterprise AI company that helps organizations win with intelligent, transparent, and trusted AI powered digital systems, today announced it has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered

through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

CognitiveScale is the "Trusted AI" company and has been providing deep customer insights for years. Four of the largest healthcare companies in the world depend on CognitiveScale's insights, and the company has driven recommendations for more than 90 million unique customer profiles, in addition to working with some of the largest banks in the world, including JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.

"We recognize that our team members are our most valuable asset and they are truly integral to building a strong brand and company culture. CogScaler's voices were heard and are the reason we were named a Top Workplace, which makes this honor that much more gratifying," said Robert Picciano, CEO of CognitiveScale. "At CognitiveScale, we're setting the standard for how AI applications should be developed and operationalized. Our tremendous team is dedicated to our mission and because of that, we're leading the charge in delivering trusted, transparent and high-performing AI solutions. We're proud of the work they do each and every day and thankful for every single one of our team members."

??The Austin American-Statesman's annual Top Workplaces program showcases 100 of the most dynamic local companies in Austin and recognizes them for their strong workplace environments and commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Companies that earn Top Workplaces recognition stand out from the competition because they are intentional about prioritizing their people and culture, and in turn, attract and retain great talent, remarked Energage President Dan Kessler.

CognitiveScale is looking to hire additional team members. If you're interested in career opportunities at CognitiveScale and the benefits that come along with it, visit the Careers page.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale pioneered the concept of 'Trusted AI', paving the way for responsible Enterprise AI development worldwide. Backed by 164 AI patents, the Cortex platform empowers data scientists and citizen developers to build, understand and analyze intelligent, transparent & trusted AI systems using any data, on any cloud. By simplifying the development, deployment and management of AI systems, CognitiveScale is revolutionizing how organizations across industries-healthcare, financial services, insurance and digital commerce- engage with customers, optimize services and deliver on bottom line goals-all while protecting them from business risk.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale is recognized by the World Economic Forum for positively impacting business and society through AI with active investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), and USAA. To learn more, visit www.cognitivescale.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CognitiveScale.

