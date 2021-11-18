The "Tyre Manufacturers (European) Industry Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed overview of the European tyre manufacturers market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 110 companies, including Anlas Anadolu Lastik Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Bridgestone Poznan Sp. Z O.O. and Continental Italia S.P.A. Pneumatici Prodotti Di Gomma E Plastici.

This report covers areas such as tire, tyre, tyres, tires, rubber and includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

The analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

Using the publisher's exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Tyre Manufacturers (European) report will tell you that 21 companies have a declining financial rating, while 8 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 110 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Every business is examined on the following features:

The Publisher's Chart: A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance

Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Key Topics Covered:

The analysis is the most definitive and accurate study of the sector in 2021. The report is split into two sections and uses both a written and graphical analysis analysing the 110 largest companies.

The Tyre Manufacturers (European) report contains the most-up-to-date financial data and the publisher applies these figures to create their unique and authoritative analysis.

Indeed, the first section thoroughly scrutinises the market and this section includes the following:

Best Trading Partners: These are companies that are winning in both sales and financial strength for example Marso Ipari Kereskedelmi Szolgaltato Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag has been ranked as a best trading partner in the industry.

Sales Growth Analysis: This section reviews the fastest growing and fastest shrinking company for example Goodyear S.A. is among the fastest growing.

Profit Analysis Analysis of gross profit and pre-tax profit over the last ten years and a profitability summary comparing profits in the industry against small, medium and large companies.

Market Size: Based on the largest 110 companies, this is a comparison between last year's market size and the most current figure.

Rankings: The top 50 companies ranked by: Market Share, Sales Growth, Gross Profit and Pre-tax Profit.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hj2nb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118006108/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900