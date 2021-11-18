New Study by Simon Data Shines Spotlight on Data Disconnect

Research Reveals More Than 68% of Marketing Executives Rate Their Brand's Email Campaigns as "Adequate" or "Not Effective"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Simon Data , a leading data-driven marketing platform, today announced the publication of "Email Marketing: Tapping into Data Goldmines," a study that examines how email marketers are currently using first party customer data to segment their customers, create personalized messaging, and speed the delivery of targeted email campaigns to drive business results. Based on responses to the survey from senior marketing executives, Simon's research uncovered a striking lack of data integration across most organizations, and offers actionable insights that enable marketers to more quickly and effectively tap into data across channels and develop highly personalized customer experiences.

To better understand how brands currently use customer data, Simon commissioned ClickZ to survey 130 senior marketing executives about how effective email service providers (ESPs) are in helping to manage their own email marketing campaigns. The results of the survey demonstrate that the level of sophistication among ESPs varies significantly - leading to unsuccessful data integration, subpar segmentation, and widespread dissatisfaction. Simon's research found that 68 percent of marketers described their email campaigns as "adequate" or "not very effective." Additionally, nearly half of all respondents (48.5 percent) either don't believe that their ESPs integrate with all of their customer data sources or don't know if they're fully integrated.

"This study demonstrates that despite the fact that brands have an incredible amount of customer data at their fingertips, too few marketers are seizing the opportunity to tap into that valuable information to deliver hyper-personalized messaging to customers," said Jason Davis, CEO and co-founder of Simon Data. "As we head into the holidays and competition for the consumer's attention reaches a fever pitch, it's critical for marketers to unlock the full power of their customer data to more effectively segment customers, drive results quickly and easily, and enable next-generation experiences that will drive positive business outcomes well into the new year and beyond."

Simon's study further revealed that for many marketers, lack of data integration costs valuable time when creating personalized email campaigns. More than 43 percent of those surveyed reported that it takes them four days or longer to access the information needed to launch a campaign, including more than 14 percent who said it takes them 11 business days or more. Notably, more than 58 percent of the respondents expressed that having better access to their customer data would "greatly improve" their ability to personalize their email campaigns.

Other key findings from the report include:

20% of marketers are still using a "one size fits all" approach when segmenting customers

46% of marketers use just one personalized element used per email

Only 12% of marketers use real-time data to increase engagement

For complete access to the Simon Data study,"Email Marketing: Tapping into Data Goldmines," please visit https://www.simondata.com/resources/ebook/email-marketing-challenges/ .

About Simon Data

Simon Data is the industry-leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) that empowers brands to deliver data-driven, personalized customer experiences anywhere. The platform leverages enterprise-scale big data and machine learning to power customer communications in any channel. Simon's unique approach allows brands like BarkBox, Venmo, The Farmer's Dog, ASOS, Jet Blue, Tripadvisor, Equinox, and many more develop and deliver incredible personalization without needing to build and maintain massive, bespoke data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.simondata.com .

Media Contact:

Escalate PR

simondata@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Simon Data

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673662/New-Study-by-Simon-Data-Shines-Spotlight-on-Data-Disconnect