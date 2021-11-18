

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed weak on Thursday as concerns about rising inflation and likelihood of global central banks hiking interest rates sometime in the foreseeable future rendered the mood a bit bearish.



Worries about rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown restrictions in several countries hurt as well. According to reports, the Czech government has approved restrictions for unvaccinated people. Austria is moving closer to a general lockdown. Belgium, Hungary and Germany are also reportedly looking to impose strict restrictions on movements.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.46%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.48% down, Germany's DAX closed lower by 0.18% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.21%, while Switzerland's SMI lost 0.37%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended with sharp to moderate losses.



Greece and Turkey bucked the trend and closed higher.



In the UK market, Darktrace ended 4.6% down and Fresnillo declined 3.6%. GlaxoSmithKline, Polymetal International, Anglo American Plc, AstraZeneca, DCC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Antofagasta, Smith & Nephew, Rio Tinto, Royal Dutch Shell, Smiths Group and BP lost 1.6 to 3%.



Royal Mail soared nearly 10%. The postal service and courier company forecast higher annual earnings in its U.K. business following a strong first half.



Persimmon gained 4.8%, Berkeley Group Holdings, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments, Land Securities, Informa, Segro, Experian, Sainsbury J, Compass Group, Ferguson, British Land, Burberry Group and National Grid gained 1 to 4%.



Online gambling software developer Playtech gained about 3.75% after it received a takeover bid from JKO Play Ltd, a firm co-owned by former F1 boss Eddie Jordan.



In the French market, Technip shed more than 4%. Sanofi, Bouygues, Atos, Vinci, LOreal, Carrefour and Renault lost 1 to 2.5%.



Hermes International climbed nearly 3.5%, Essilor gained 2.7%, Worldline moved up nearly 2% and Michelin gained 1.6%.



In Germany, Continental declined about 3% after terminating the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer with immediate effect, following a probe into the illegal use of defeat devices in diesel engines.



MTU Aero Engines, HeidelbergCement, Fresenius, Henkel, Bayer, Munich RE, Airbus Group and Linde shed 1 to 3%.



Siemens Healthineers surged up nearly 4%. Covestro gained about 2.8%, while Daimler, Symrise and Infineon Technologies gained 1 to 1.7%.



ThyssenKrupp climbed more than 6% after the industrial conglomerate said sales and orders recovered in the fourth quarter on the back of increased steel prices. For fiscal 2022, the company expects net income of at least 1 billion euros, which would be the highest since fiscal year 2007/2008.



