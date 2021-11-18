Cell and Gene Therapy Market to reach US$ 47,095.2 Mn by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Latest Report, The global cell and gene therapy market is estimated to account for 47,095.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Genetic mutations can lead to a wide range of serious malfunctions at the cellular level, including diseases such as cancer. These treatments use "living drugs" to repair damaged tissues and replace diseased organs, and they have the potential to cure a wide variety of ailments. In addition to regenerating damaged organs, cell and gene therapy can cure cancer, and the treatment process is fast-paced, with significant progress made in recent years. For the cell and gene therapy industry to reach its full potential, early interaction with payers and regulators is crucial. This will facilitate a fast-tracked clinical trial. While embracing new platform technologies is challenging, early collaboration with other industries will ensure a faster path to market for the new therapies. In addition to this, a play-to-win attitude is critical to success in this field. The success of gene and cell therapies will depend on achieving clinical and research goals.

Market Drivers

1.Increasing incidence of cancer and other target diseases is expected to drive growth of the global cell and gene therapy market during the forecast period

With growing incidence of cancer and target diseases such as measles and tuberculosis, the adoption of gene and cell therapy has increased. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, around 1.4 million people died from tuberculosis worldwide with around 10 million people being diagnosed with the same. According to the same source, in 2018, around 9.6 million died due to cancer with over 300,000 new cases of cancer being diagnosed each year among children aged 0-19 years across the globe. Gene therapy uses genes to treat or prevent disease, where it allows doctors to insert a gene into a patient's cells instead of using drugs or surgery. Therefore, it has the potential to completely treat genetic disorders.

2.Growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D activities are expected to propel the global cell and gene therapy market growth over the forecast period

Key pharmaceutical companies in the market are focused on research and development activities pertaining to gene therapy. Currently, gene therapy is being widely researched for various diseases including cancer, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, AIDS, and diabetes. For instance, in November 2021, Sio Gene Therapies reported positive interim data for gene therapy trial of Phase I/II of AXO-AAV-GM1 for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis, a genetic disorder that progressively destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Market Opportunity

1.Increasing demand for cell and gene therapies can present lucrative growth opportunities

The demand for cell and gene therapies is increasing with growing cases of genetic disorders, chronic diseases, etc. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF), in the U.S., over 1,000 new cases of cystic fibrosis are diagnosed each year. Moreover, According to the WHO, the number of people with diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. According to the same source, in 2016, around 1.6 million deaths were directly caused due to diabetes. Cell and gene therapies have the potential to treat the aforementioned diseases.

2.Growing regulatory approval can provide major business opportunities

Key companies are focused on research and development activities, in order to gain regulatory approval and enhance market presence. For instance, in March 2021, Celgene Corporation, a subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the first cell-based gene therapy Abecma indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Market Trends

1.Stem cell therapy

In the recent past, stem cell therapies have gained significant importance across the healthcare sector. Stem cell therapy has the potential to treat tissue damage and have low immunogenicity. Furthermore, it can enhance the growth of new healthy skin tissues, improve collagen production, stimulate hair development after loss, and can be used in the treatment of various diseases including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, spinal cord injury, etc.

2.North America Trends

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global cell and gene therapy market during the forecast period. This is owing to ongoing clinical trials combined with key companies focusing on R&D activities pertaining to cell and gene therapy. Moreover, the presence of key market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio Inc., Catalent Inc., and more are expected to boost the regional market growth in the near future.

Competitive Section

Major companies operating in the global cell and gene therapy market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Lonza, Takara Bio Inc., Catalent Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Samsung Biologics, Wuxi Advanced Therapies, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis AG, and Miltenyi Biotec.

For instance, in July 2021, Minova Therapeutics Inc. entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of novel cell therapy programs for diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction.

