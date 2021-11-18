NRP Stone, Inc. Subsidiary Raises $455,000 of Its First Million

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC:NRPI) NRP Stone reported that through its subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, it has raised $455,000 of initial funding. This first $1 million will be used to finish current and begin near-term projects. Josh Hanes, CEO of NRP Stone, stated, "We have a great community behind us. We put the word out to a handful of people, and they responded quickly. We graciously thank them for their confidence in Uplift Aerospace and are preparing to finish this round of private funding so we can move the company forward." The funding announcement comes shortly after the company made a recent announcement of its debt restructuring.

The financing lifts managements' and shareholders' expectations for the company's success. Mr. Hanes noted, "It is exciting to be apart of the new space race. Receipt of this funding confirms both industry and funders confidence in our company's vision."

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace is an emerging leader in transforming the space industry, pioneering innovative systems for space commerce, mediums of trade, and delivery of earth/space products. Uplift continues its research and development of lunar mining and processing methods for future manufacturing and supplying of off-planet infrastructure and building materials. Uplift Aerospace is a subsidiary of NRP Stone, a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol NRPI.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.com

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

