Kaufman & Broad SA: UPDATE ON THE AUSTERLITZ TRAIN STATION PROJECT

Paris, November 18th, 2021

Update on the Austerlitz train station project

The Paris Administrative Court of Appeal today rejected the action for cancellation of the building permit for the Austerlitz station redevelopment project (lots A7/A8) obtained on December 14, 2020.

This decision can be subject to an appeal to the Conseil d'Etat within two months of notification of the decision.

