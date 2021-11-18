Hannan Metals Ltd.: Hannan Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 (the "AGM") in Vancouver, BC.

Shareholders holding a total of 22,654,988 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 24.84% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the AGM as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated October 13, 2021, including:

Setting the size of the Board to five directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company: Michael Hudson, Ciara Talbot, Georgina Carnegie, Nick DeMare and David Henstridge; Appointing Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and An ordinary resolution approving a new 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Chairman and CEO, Mr. Lars Dahlenborg as President, Mr. Harvey Lim as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. Messrs DeMare, Henstridge and Ms. Talbot were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

