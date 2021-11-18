Middle East Media Research Institute: The MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) - Now Offering Both Free Email Subscriptions And Paid Website Access For Government, Law Enforcement, And Counterterrorism Agencies And Academia

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / The MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) project, which focuses on racially motivated violent extremism (RMVE), domestic terrorism, and antisemitism, is now offering two types of subscriptions to its research - free email subscriptions and paid website access subscriptions.

ABOUT THE DTTM: MONITORING VIOLENT WHITE SUPREMACISTS AND NEO-NAZIS ONLINE

For over three years, the MEMRI DTTM team has been monitoring and analyzing the online activity of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, accelerationists, and other domestic extremists in the U.S. and worldwide. The project's main focus is these groups' activity as reported, discussed, and documented in their online communications, including:

Incitement - using texts, graphics, and videos

Calls to action, including to violent attacks

Real-world actions such as rallies and vandalism

Recruitment and outreach efforts by these groups aimed at a wide range of populations.

Most importantly, however, we monitor violent threats against:

Jewish organizations and institutions

The Black, Asian, and other minority communities

The LGBTQ community

Political and other public figures

Government officials and agencies, and government in general

The public at large.

When the DTTM research team discovers threats, particularly imminent and actionable threats, we immediately alert the relevant authorities and parties. DTTM alerts to authorities have helped lead to arrests and prevent violent attacks, and DTTM research has been used as evidence in criminal court cases.

The DTTM works closely with authorities on the U.S. federal, state, and local levels, and, with our specialization in tracing global connections and providing up-to-the-minute information from our monitoring in over 10 languages, we also maintain relationships with overseas governments and agencies, as well as with international NGOs. DTTM research and alerts are shared with counterterrorism authorities and law enforcement in the U.S. and overseas.

This year, our mission has proven more crucial than ever, and our team is providing even more in-depth, up-to-the-minute research on domestic extremism. We now track more groups and individuals than ever before, and we continue to expand our reach and scope to match the ever-shifting landscape of domestic extremism. Our team is on the cutting edge of research on domestic extremism. Sign up for a free email subscription or purchase full website access today.

PAID WEBSITE ACCESS FOR PROFESSIONALS IN GOVERNMENT, LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND A RANGE OF FIELDS: REGISTER NOW TO ENSURE YOUR ACCESS TO DTTM RESEARCH, FOR CRUCIAL BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT ON DOMESTIC EXTREMISM

The DTTM is designed to assist and support the work of government, law enforcement, counterterrorism, media, academic, and other professionals who need access to this timely information in their daily work. We invite those with government, law enforcement, academic, or similar credentials to purchase a full website access subscription to the DTTM. This subscription provides access to daily DTTM reports on major events and key trends in white supremacism and neo-Nazism in the U.S. and around the world, along with profiles and information on the online activity of key groups and individuals.

You will also have access to our full-length special reports and analysis pieces, which provide crucial background and context as well as a window into the day-to-day inner workings of these extremist groups. The DTTM is a vital resource for those whose work is related to domestic terrorism, extremism, and radicalization. To inquire about purchasing a full website access subscription, send an email to dttmsubs@memri.org with your name and organizational affiliation.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION - AVAILABLE TO ALL - SIGN UP NOW

Additionally, anyone interested in issues related to domestic terrorism, neo-Nazism, white supremacism, and other extremism is eligible to join our free email subscription to receive complimentary DTTM reports, to be among the first to know about emerging threats, news, and events. To sign up for the free DTTM email list, click here. Subscribers must provide contact information; your subscription request will not be processed without it. Processing will take 1-2 weeks.

The following are highlights of recent research. Due to the sensitive nature of the topic, not all can be shown here

Threats Against Government And Government Agencies

Extremism In The U.S. Military: An Overview Of Online Activity By Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Active Duty Military, Veterans, And Members Of Anti-Government Militias - Discussing Military Training, Radicalization, And Recruitment

Incitement To Kill Police, Federal Agents Circulated On Social Media By White Supremacists And Neo-Nazis - Along With Discussion Of Being Monitored By 'Feds,' And Calls To 'Slaughter Pigs'; 'Only Good Cop Is A Dead Cop'

Neo-Nazis And White Supremacists Target The FBI - Incitement To Violence, Doxing Agents, And Attempts To Discredit And Impede Bureau's Activities Fighting Extremists

Online Platforms

U.S.-Based 'Internet Archive' Hosts Massive Amount Of Neo-Nazi, White Supremacist, And Holocaust Denial Propaganda - Serving As Major Resource For Recruitment And Radicalization

Special Reports - On Video Chat Platform Omegle, Neo-Nazis And White Supremacists Express Racist, Antisemitic, And Anti-Minority Views, Verbally Harass, Dox Teens And Young Children, Threaten Violence And Shootings

Neo-Nazis And White Supremacists Are Leaving BitChute For Blockchain-Based Video-Sharing Platform Odysee, Which Uses Transactions Via 'Bitcoin-Like Currency'; CEO States: 'YouTube Is Far Too Strict'

Targeting Minorities

Special Reports - On Telegram, Facebook, Gab, VK, Reddit, And Chimpmania Forum, White Supremacists And Neo-Nazis Incite Violence Against Blacks, Publicize Protests And Other Activism, And Promote Ideology: 'Black Lives Don't Matter'; 'Get Weapons And Start Killing Enemies Of The White Race'

Special Reports - Incitement To Violence Against Asians By Neo-Nazis And White Supremacists On Telegram, YouTube, Facebook, Bitchute, Omegle, 4Chan: Dehumanization, Celebrating Deaths: 'Only Good Chink Is A Dead Chink'; 'Nuke The Fucking Place Already'

White Supremacists And Neo-Nazis Around The World Increase Calls Online To Exterminate LGBTQ+ Individuals During Pride Month

Country Studies

The Extreme Right, White Supremacists, And Neo-Nazis In Canada - A 12-Month Review

MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor Research November 2020 - April 2021: A Six-Month Review Of Growing Australian Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Activity - Street Vandalism, Activism, Training and Recruitment, Commemorations, Promotion of Ideology, and Incitement

A 12-Month Review Of Activity By British White Supremacists And Neo-Nazi Groups

A 10-Month Review Of Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Activity In France

A 10-Month Review Of Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Activity In Germany

A 10-Month Review Of Neo-Nazi & White Supremacist Activity In Russia

U.S.-Based Groups

U.S. White Supremacist Group With Multiple Active Neo-Nazi Members Disseminates Antisemitic And Recruitment Propaganda Nationwide; Active In 43 States And Over 620 Locations

Neo-Nazi White Supremacist 'Nationalist Social Club' - Established In Massachusetts In December 2019 - Expanding Rapidly Across The U.S. And Europe, Emerging As Leading Next-Generation Violent Antisemitic, Anti-Minority Threat; In U.S., Holding Gatherings, Promoting Antisemitic Attacks And Expulsion Of Jews From U.S., Distributing Stickers And Flyers: 'We Are Everywhere'

U.S.-Based White Nationalist 'Proud Boys' - Gateway To Hardcore Neo-Nazism, Active In 48 U.S. States With 181 Chapters Worldwide; Conducting Online Recruitment And Real-Life Meetings, Expressing Support For Domestic Terrorism

International

Neo-Nazi Accelerationist Manual That Draws Inspiration From Al-Qaeda And ISIS Propaganda Reflects Similarities Between Neo-Nazi/White Supremacist/Accelerationist And Jihadi Messaging, Tactics, Targets, And Enemies

Special Reports - St. Petersburg-Based Affiliate Of The Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) Holds Military, Tactical, And Guerilla Warfare Courses For Civilians; Sells Merchandise On VK And Instagram

Special Reports - In Neo-Nazi Telegram Chat Inspired By Atomwaffen Division, Users From Italy, Spain, Russia, France, Other Countries Praise ISIS, Hamas, White Supremacist Terrorists, Incite Violence Against Minorities, Politicians, Discuss Carrying Out Attacks

Miscellaneous

Special Reports - Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists Move Underground Due To Government Pressure - Setting The Stage For Emergence Of Radicalized Offshoot Ideologies Such As 'White Jihad'

Special Reports - Neo-Nazi Organization Plans On Creating 'Hitlerite' Autonomous White Ethno-State In Northwest U.S.

Special Reports - Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Groups In U.S., Europe Host Summer Camps Geared Toward Youth And Families Featuring Speeches Promoting White Supremacist Ideology And Intensive Training In Combat, Firearms, Drones, And Martial Arts

Be on the lookout for future announcements about projects, major research reports, and studies on expansion of extremists' social media presence, in addition to information about internship opportunities and more.

Sincerely,

Simon Purdue PhD.

Director, MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM)

CONTACT:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673683/The-MEMRI-Domestic-Terrorism-Threat-Monitor-DTTM-Now-Offering-Both-Free-Email-Subscriptions-And-Paid-Website-Access-For-Government-Law-Enforcement-And-Counterterrorism-Agencies-And-Academia