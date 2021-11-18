GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data's SEKUR Privacy and Security Segment and CEO Interviews Viewership Increases to over 62,000 Viewers Weekly Since Start in July 2021 on Newsmax TV, Fox Business TV and Bloomberg TV

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, its SEKUR Privacy and Security has increased its viewership on Newsmax TV to 62,000 since its start in July 2021, according to the Nielsen numbers received by the Company's media partner, FMW Media. The SEKUR segment is part of the New to the Street "NTTS" program running on Newsmax TV, Fox Business TV and Bloomberg TV every week. In addition to the SEKUR segment, GlobeX Data also appears in the NTTS interviews every week, from the Nasdaq headquarters, with financial journalist and anchor, Jane King. The viewership disclosed is only the one from Newsmax TV and does not include weekly appearances on Fox Business TV and by-monthly appearances on Bloomberg TV. The NTTS show viewership has increased by 250% since December 2020, according to Nielsen ratings from Newsmax TV and does not include any viewership from any other channels, such as Fox Business TV or Bloomberg TV.

The SEKUR Privacy and Security segment airs every Sunday between 10AM and 11AM EST and discusses weekly cyber-attacks and how consumers and businesses can protect themselves against these cyber-attacks. It also discusses SEKUR as a more private and safer alternative to other solutions, mostly in the BigTech sector, and discusses various features of SEKUR and how to make the best use of them, educating the public about data privacy and identity protection in the cyberworld.

Additionally, during the NTTS show, GlobeX Data's CEO, Alain Ghiai, is interviewed on a weekly segment by Jane King, from the Nasdaq headquarters, and discusses the Company's updates and cybersecurity issues in general.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very pleased to see the increase in viewership on our SEKUR Privacy and Security segment and our weekly interviews with Jane King, where we can educate our consumers and investors on the progress of the company, and on cybersecurity and privacy issues, and how to use best practices to protect consumers and businesses from cyber-attacks and identity theft. The SEKUR segment is a great way to increase awareness of our Sekur solutions, and the Jane King interviews are a great way to update our existing shareholders and the investment community in general, on the Company's progress. We are excited to learn that our segments are getting more and more popular and we thank FMW Media for their partnership and dedication to the program. Knowing that we are now on Newsmax TV weekly and on other channels, such as Fox Business TV and Bloomberg TV, gives us confidence that we are doing the right things to build our brand. We are looking forward to bring more data privacy and security awareness to the American public in the coming years."

Sekur , which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend ®. SekurSend ® lets a user send email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply ® , without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend ® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving. Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices. SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers. Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors. GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved. About GlobeX Data Ltd. GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products directly through its websites, through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. On behalf of Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673685/GlobeX-Datas-SEKUR-Privacy-and-Security-Segment-and-CEO-Interviews-Viewership-Increases-to-over-62000-Viewers-Weekly-Since-Start-in-July-2021-on-Newsmax-TV-Fox-Business-TV-and-Bloomberg-TV