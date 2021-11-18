Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce that in its recent study of its CBD-loaded liposome technology (LPT) on dogs, CBD showed prolonged plasma concentrations for at least six weeks after a single administration. These results are significant advance in the development of the technology demonstrating the advantages of LPT in dogs, which are good predictors to the behavior of LPT in humans.

The dog received a single administration of 5 mg/kg dose injected subcutaneously. CBD plasma profile of the dog is found in Fig 1. Importantly, the common practice of CBD oral doses is in the range of 1-4 mg/kg daily (given in two doses)1 with half-life of 4-5 h 2. This is translated to administration of 30-120 mg/kg per month as compared to the 5 mg/kg single LPT dose that was lasted for at least 6 weeks.

This study highlighted one of the advantages of the LPT technology over the oral CBD available formulations. These results open the door to a wide range of exciting therapeutic possibilities.





Fig 1. Pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of the dog followed for six weeks after a single injection (Pharmacokinetics (PK) determines the profile of drug concentrations in the blood as a function of time from the moment and it is correlated to drug activity)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6922/104195_innocan_550.jpg

Prof. Chezy Barenholz of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem said, "Bringing a drug to the market is a complex and a multi-layered biological and scientific process," Barenholz added, "Our success in achieving significant level in dogs' plasma, is a big step towards the drug's clinics."

"We are taking another step closer to marketization of our solutions," said Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan Pharma and added, "based on Canadian CBD-know-how, Israeli Research and Development and North American banking, Innocan is now positioning itself at the frontline of the Pharma-based CBD market."

Innocan's relationship with The Hebrew University

Innocan Pharma Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a worldwide exclusive research and license agreement with Yissum Research and Development Company ("Yissum"), the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, with respect to the design, preparation, characterization and evaluation of hydrogels containing CBD (or other cannabinoids) loaded liposomes. The research and development initiative is led by Professor Chezy Barenholz, head of the Membrane and Liposome Research Department at The Hebrew University, which is the inventor of over fifty-five patent families, two of which underlie Doxil®, an FDA-approved drug for breast cancer treatment. This unique liposome platform technology may have a wide range of applications, such as epilepsy, pain relief, inflammation and central nervous system disorders. A patent was filed covering this technology on October 7, 2019.

About Innocan

Innocan Pharma is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD. Innocan Pharma and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the Covid-19 Corona Virus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administered by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Pharma signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administered by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Barenholz, to test the liposome platform on several potential conditions. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for the relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan Israel each have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding research and development, collaborations, the potential for treatment of conditions and other therapeutic effects resulting from research activities and/or the Company's products, requisite regulatory approvals and the timing for market entry, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of requisite production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: general global and local (national) economic, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import / export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner) and availability in each market of product inputs and finished products. The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning the timing of launch of product distribution. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can also be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

