Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("Permex" or the "Company"), a leading junior oil and gas company, will host a virtual roadshow on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mehran Ehsan, President and CEO of Permex, will present an overview of the Company's recent operational progress, growth initiatives, and strategic vision. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Pacific Time) Dial-in: 1-877-407-4018 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8471 Conference Code: 13725290 Webcast: Permex Virtual Roadshow

A telephone replay and transcript will be available approximately four hours after the call and will run through Tuesday, December 28, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13725290. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation

Permex Petroleum (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) is a uniquely positioned junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Permex Petroleum US Corporation, is a licensed operator in both states; and owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land. For more information, please visit www.permexpetroleum.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Permex Petroleum Corporation

Mehran Ehsan

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

(214) 459-2782

Scott Kelly

CFO, Corporate Secretary & Director

(778) 373-5421

Or for Investor Relations, please contact:

Brooks Hamilton

OILCF@mzgroup.us

