Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) (the "Company"), an established Canadian cannabis and vape retailer, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Delota Corp." (the "Name Change"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company will trade under the ticker symbol "LOTA".

The Company expects that its common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under its new name and ticker symbol on November 22, 2021.

"We are at a pivotal stage in our Company's growth, and we felt it was an important and opportune time to reset. A fresh identity was needed to make that happen," stated Cameron Wickham, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delota Corp. "The name 'Delota' itself refers to the chemical label for delta-9-THC, and iota is the ninth letter in the Greek alphabet. Combined, the new word refers to our ongoing commitment to the cannabis market, but also subtly opens the door for us to venture into other like-minded, high-growth sectors. The timing couldn't be better as we focus on growing our retail footprint and prepare to launch our new Offside Cannabis dispensary brand."

The new ISIN for the Company's common shares is CA24713H1001 and the CUSIP is 24713H100.

About Delota Corp.

Delota Corp. (formerly, Spyder Cannabis Inc.) is an established cannabis and vape retailer that owns and operates two licensed dispensaries under the brand SPDR Cannabis in Ontario and 27 vape retail locations across Ontario under the retail brand 180 Smoke. 180 Smoke is a leading omni-channel Canadian vape retailer with a strong ecommerce presence and over 230,000 registered customers across its B2C channel.

