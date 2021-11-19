- (PLX AI) - Bjorn Borg Q3 gross margin 54.4%.
- • Q3 net income SEK 40.1 million
- • Q3 EBIT SEK 52.4 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Bjorn Borg Q3 Sales SEK 240 Million, up 6.8%
|(PLX AI) - Bjorn Borg Q3 gross margin 54.4%.• Q3 net income SEK 40.1 million• Q3 EBIT SEK 52.4 million
► Artikel lesen
|20.08.
|Bjorn Borg Reports Best Quarter in Its History
|(PLX AI) - Bjorn Borg Q2 gross margin 56.3%.• Q2 revenue SEK 162.8 million• Q2 EBIT SEK 19.3 million (reported already on July 16)• Q2 net income SEK 13.5 million (reported already on July 16)• We have...
► Artikel lesen
|31.05.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Bjorn Borg AB (106/21)
|With effect from June 01, 2021, the redemption shares in Bjorn Borg AB will be
quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares
etc. Trading will continue up to and including...
► Artikel lesen
|28.05.
|XFRA NEW INSTRUMENTS AVAILABLE ON XETRA - 28.05.2021
|The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.05.2021 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 28.05.2021
Aktien
1 KYG5074S1012 JD Logistics Inc.
2...
► Artikel lesen
|24.05.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for Björn Borg AB (96/21)
|Referring to the bulletin from Björn Borg AB's annual general meeting, held on
May 18, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BJORN BORG AB
|4,135
|+0,49 %