SJVN's board of directors approved a plan to set ut a wholly-owned subsidiary for the development of solar PV, wind, storage, and green hydrogen projects.From pv magazine India Indian state-owned hydropower producer SJVN announced it will create a new unit for the development of renewable energy, small hydro, and green hydrogen projects. The company's board of directors approved the plan to set up the new division in a meeting held recently. The new company will be based in India and will be aimed at deploying utility scale wind and solar projects, and hybrid projects including storage, as well ...

