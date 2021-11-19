- (PLX AI) - Fractal Gaming Q3 adjusted EBITDA SEK -2.7 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK -6.1 million
|08:10
|Fractal Gaming Q3 Revenue SEK 85.1 Million
|03.11.
|Nomination committee appointed ahead of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ)
|20.08.
|Fractal Gaming Seen Dropping 20% After Massive Guidance Cut
|(PLX AI) - Fractal Gaming shares may drop as much as 20% after the company issued a big guidance cut, analysts said. • Fractal Gaming sees organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower...
|20.08.
|Fractal Gaming Cuts Sales Outlook, Now Sees Drop of 15-20%
|(PLX AI) - Fractal Gaming sees an organic revenue drop of 15-20% for the full year, much lower than its previous outlook of "lower or zero growth."• Cites weak start to Q3• In July and August, market...
|20.08.
|Fractal Gaming Q2 Revenue SEK 103.7 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fractal Gaming Q2 adjusted EBITDA SEK 2 million.• Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK -1.3 million
